Police used force when evacuating protesters from Chisinau square, says opposition leader

World
August 27, 11:01 UTC+3 CHISINAU

About a hundred right-wing opposition members gathered for protests on Sunday night

CHISINAU, August 27. /TASS/. The police used force when evacuating about a hundred right-wing supporters who had spent the night on a square in central Chisinau, said Alexandru Slusari, Vice President of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party, in an interview with the NewsMaker news portal on Monday.

It all took place at 5 am, when 15 buses carrying hundreds of police officers arrived to the square, he said. "They used loudspeakers to read out the orders of the city authorities to clear the square due to festivities on Independence Day," Slusari noted. However, the protesters joined hands and refused to leave the place, after which "the police started dragging people one after another to the other side of the barricades, being especially rude with women." "They twisted their arms and dragged them by the legs," Slusari added.

Read also

Moldovan president denounces protests by pro-European opposition in Chisinau

The Moldovan police evacuated about 100 supporters of the right-wing opposition who had spent the night in tents set up on a square in central Chisinau. Their allies arrived in the city center on Monday morning to discover that the square that will host festivities dedicated to Independence Day on Monday had been cordoned off and is being guarded by police officers, TASS reports from the venue.

About a hundred right-wing opposition members gathered for protests on Sunday night in the Moldovan capital and then decided to spend "a night of freedom" on the main city square and set up twenty tents and tables and brought food and drink and sleeping bags. The supporters of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party (PPDA), the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (PLDM) planned to meet with protests the president, the parliamentary and government members and the foreign diplomats who will come to the Independence Day festivities.

