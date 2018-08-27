Moldovan president denounces protests by pro-European opposition in Chisinau

CHISINAU, August 27. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has denounced the actions of the pro-European opposition that carried out protests in the run-up to Independence Day in the republic and expressed concerns over the possible escalation of violence. He noted that the use of the main national holiday to manipulate people is shameful and disgraceful.

"No one has the moral right to use people for maneuvering in their political interests. Shame on those who did it today and all those who have been in power since 2009, who are directly or indirectly responsible for these situations which are shameful for the Moldovan policy," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page on Monday. He reiterated that the protest leaders took an active part in the development of today’s political system which they are now trying to break so hard.

"It’ll be dangerous for the country if this hatred and chaos move from streets to the parliament. Following today’s events it will be easier for the people to separate the wheat from the chaff at the next parliamentary election," the Moldovan leader concluded.

On Sunday about 5,000 demonstrators from the right Dignity and Truth Platform Party (PPDA), the Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) and the Liberal Democratic Party of Moldova (PLDM) blocked transport movement in central Chisinau and marched down the capital’s streets. The square on which they planned to hold their rally turned out to be occupied by their opponents from the Republican Socio-Political Movement Equality (Shor Party), which is headed by the businessman and mayor of Orhei, Ilan Shor. He had been earlier convicted for financial misconduct, but wasn’t jailed because he contested the verdict.

The supporters of this party blamed the right-wingers for compromising the course for integration in the EU. Authorities had to use police forces to provide security and avoid clashes between the demonstrators, who tried to storm police barricades in the dispute on who will organize a rally on the capital’s main square.