Ukrainian military violates ceasefire 2 times per day - Donetsk People's Republic

World
August 26, 11:53 updated at: August 26, 11:53 UTC+3 DONETSK

According to Ruslan Yakubov, "The total number of violations by the Ukrainian military reached 2 instances. The total number of ammunition used by the military is 3 pieces"

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military violated the ceasefire regime 2 times in 24 hours, shelling the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, according to Donetsk People's Republic’s Representative to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) Ruslan Yakubov.

According to him, "The total number of violations by the Ukrainian military reached 2 instances. The total number of ammunition used by the military is 3 pieces."

On March 30, an Easter ceasefire was declared in Donbass as a continuation of the inclusive, sustainable and indefinite ceasefire that took effect on March 5. However, shelling continued and lately, the number of victims both among civilians and defenders of the Donetsk People's Republic has been growing.

After a session in Minsk on August 22, the Contact Group for the settlement in the east of Ukraine issued an official statement on the ceasefire in Donbass and Lugansk from August 29. "The Trilateral Contact Group, with the participation of representatives from certain areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, confirms its full commitment to an indefinite ceasefire in connection with the start of a new school year, from 00:01 on August 29," the document said.

Since the autumn of 2014, the Contact Group members have stated more than 20 times that they have reached agreements on observing the silence regime in the region. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repeatedly violated the terms of the truce, by shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars and tank guns, which must be withdrawn in accordance with the Minsk Agreements.

Topics
Ukraine crisis
