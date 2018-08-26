At least 16 dead as tourist bus crashes in Bulgaria

SOFIA, August 26. /TASS/. At least 16 people were killed and five gravely injured when a tourist bus flipped over and plunged down a steep slope in Bulgaria, Interior Minister Valentin Radov said.

Five people were in extremely grave condition, the minister said without giving further details.

Earlier, Bulgarian Health Minister Kirill Ananiev said that 13 people died on site and two - on the way to hospital. 21 people were hospitalized with injuries of varying degrees.

The incident took place near the city of Svoge at about 17:00 Moscow time on Saturday, The bus, carrying members of a retiree club, hit three cars, veered, broke through the road safety barrier and fell down to a side road that was about 20 meters below.

The Bulgarian government announced the national mourning day on Monday, August 27.