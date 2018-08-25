Russian helicopter spots fragments of sunken North Korean fishing vessel in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The crew of a Mil Mi-8 helicopter of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has spotted the fragments of a North Korean fishing vessel that sank 100km off Vladivostok in the Sea of Japan, the ministry’s Siberian branch told TASS on Saturday.

"The rescuers were observing the disaster area for three hours and a half from the air and the vessel’s fragments have been found. The fate of four crew members remains unknown," the Siberian emergencies services said.

Overall, there were six crew members aboard the fishing vessel and two of them were evacuated by a cruise liner that was passing by.

A total of 18 rescue workers of the marine rescue center Rosrechmorflot are engaged in the rescue effort, the Emergencies Ministry said.

"The rescue operation is impeded by treacherous weather due to the impact of typhoons. In the search area near the coast of the Primorye Region, there are in some places heavy rains, a hurricane wind and waves up to 6 meters high," the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry said.