Smoke pellets thrown at Russia’s consulate in Kiev — media

World
August 25, 2:24 UTC+3 KIEV

A criminal case was launched on charges of hooliganism

KIEV, August 24. /TASS/. An unidentified person threw smoke pellets at the building of the Russian consulate in Kiev on Friday, Ukraine’s Strana news portal reported, citing own sources.

"Smoke pellets were thrown at the building of the Russian consulate in Ukraine," the portal said, citing a National Guard officer who was on duty at the building. "The incident took place on Friday afternoon."

According to the officer, the attacker threw two smoke pellets. A criminal case was launched on charges of hooliganism.

The Kiev police press service did not comment on the information.

