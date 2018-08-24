Syrian military shoots down three militant drones in Hama — Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Syrian military servicemen have destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles in the city of Hama launched by militants, head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria, Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov told reporters.

"Two attempts by illegal armed groups to attack government forces units using unmanned aerial vehicles were registered in Hama during daylight hours. Three militants’ UAVs were shot down by the Syrian armed forces’ air defense systems," he said.

According to Tsygankov, despite the cessation of hostilities, the participants in the reconciliation process continue to register violations by illegal armed groups operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

"Former members of illegal armed groups in southwestern Syria have handed over 483 pieces of small arms and 450 kilograms of munitions of various types and calibers over the past 24 hours," he noted.

Relief aid has been provided to the population of several districts of the city of Aleppo. The Reconciliation Center has conducted 1,906 humanitarian operations since the beginning of the settlement process. The total weight of the humanitarian cargo delivered to civilians amounted to 2937,61 tonnes.

The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides is supervising the return of civilians from the Idlib de-escalation zone via the Abu-al-Duhur humanitarian corridor. "A total of 786 people have been evacuated over the past 24 hours, including 389 children. Medical care has been provided to 247 residents, including 133 children," Tsygankov said.