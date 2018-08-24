Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Missing tanker found, heading to Togo — Georgian Foreign Ministry

World
August 24, 16:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On August 23, the Pantelena vessel with 17 Georgian sailors onboard, which went missing seven days ago, was spotted in the territorial waters of the Republic of the Congo

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The crew members of the Pantelena tanker, which disappeared from radar screens in the Gulf of Guinea on August 14, are in fair condition, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. According to the ministry, the vessel has been spotted off the coast of the Republic of the Congo and is currently heading to Lome, the capital of Togo.

Read also

Tanker with Georgian and Russian crew found off Gabon

"On August 23, the Pantelena vessel with 17 Georgian sailors onboard, which went missing seven days ago, was spotted in the territorial waters of the Republic of the Congo. The vessel is currently heading to the port of Lome. According to available information, the health and lives of the crew members are out of danger and their condition is fair," the statement reads.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry added that it had employed all the diplomatic tools to find the tanker, cooperating with Western African countries and regional organizations. The ministry stressed that it was in contact with the vessel’s owner company to provide crew members with food, drinking water and basic necessities.

The Africa News media outlet reported earlier that the Regional Center For African Maritime Security (CRESMAC) had located the tanker off the coast of the port of Pointe Noire in the Republic of the Congo and accompanied it to the port of Owendo in Gabon. According to media reports, the crew consists of 17 Georgian nationals and two Russian citizens.

The Russian embassy in Gabon neither rejected to confirmed these reports to TASS.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry announced the tanker’s disappearance on August 17. A search operation was launched, which involved all regional navies. On August 21, the Maritime Union of Georgia said all the crew members were alive, declining to confirm reports that the tanker had been hijacked.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Genoa bridge collapse
13
Berlin Wall: Photos from the birth of a Cold War symbol
10
South Ossetia remembers 10th anniversary of the five-day war with Georgia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US preparing new strikes on Syrian government facilities - Russia’s Defense Ministry
2
S7 plans to manufacture business jets in Moscow region
3
Major provocations using chemical weapons planned in Syria - Russia’s Ministry of Defense
4
Putin to hold meeting in Kemerovo region on coal exports
5
Russian lawmaker suggests deploying nuclear weapons in Syria to respond to US sanctions
6
Thousands of militants gather in Syria’s Idlib for attack on Aleppo, Hama
7
Russia’s anti-tank missile system gets ‘top attack’ capability similar to US Javelin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT