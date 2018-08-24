Missing tanker found, heading to Togo — Georgian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. /TASS/. The crew members of the Pantelena tanker, which disappeared from radar screens in the Gulf of Guinea on August 14, are in fair condition, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday. According to the ministry, the vessel has been spotted off the coast of the Republic of the Congo and is currently heading to Lome, the capital of Togo.

"On August 23, the Pantelena vessel with 17 Georgian sailors onboard, which went missing seven days ago, was spotted in the territorial waters of the Republic of the Congo. The vessel is currently heading to the port of Lome. According to available information, the health and lives of the crew members are out of danger and their condition is fair," the statement reads.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry added that it had employed all the diplomatic tools to find the tanker, cooperating with Western African countries and regional organizations. The ministry stressed that it was in contact with the vessel’s owner company to provide crew members with food, drinking water and basic necessities.

The Africa News media outlet reported earlier that the Regional Center For African Maritime Security (CRESMAC) had located the tanker off the coast of the port of Pointe Noire in the Republic of the Congo and accompanied it to the port of Owendo in Gabon. According to media reports, the crew consists of 17 Georgian nationals and two Russian citizens.

The Russian embassy in Gabon neither rejected to confirmed these reports to TASS.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry announced the tanker’s disappearance on August 17. A search operation was launched, which involved all regional navies. On August 21, the Maritime Union of Georgia said all the crew members were alive, declining to confirm reports that the tanker had been hijacked.