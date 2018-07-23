Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Emergencies
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad to meet with family members of Russian military personnel killed in Syria

World
July 23, 11:06 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

Family members of Russian military personnel killed in Syria have arrived in Damascus at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

DAMASCUS, July 23. /TASS/. Family members of Russian military personnel killed in Syria in the line of duty have arrived in Damascus on Monday at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma, known for her charitable activities.

The Russians are expected to meet with the Syrian president and his family, as well as with Patriarch of Antioch John X and Grand Mufti of Syria Ahmad Badreddin Hassoun. They will also meet with families of deceased Syrian military servicemen and deliver humanitarian aid to a boarding school for orphans. The group will also visit the Hmeimim air base to lay flowers to a monument to Russian military personnel killed in Syria.

Read also

Putin awards Hero of Russia title to Russian pilot killed in Syria

Families of heroes

According to a TASS correspondent, family members of five Russian military officers who lost their lives in the fight against terrorism, have arrived in the Syrian capital. They include the parents of Hero of Russia Roman Filipov, who got shot down in a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet, fought with militants on the ground and blew himself up with a hand grenade after having been seriously wounded.

The Russian delegation also includes the wife and children of Hero of Russia Marat Akhmetshin, a military adviser who was killed in a fight with members of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia), trying to save his fellow soldiers. Among the delegation members are the wife and son of Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov, who ejected from his plane downed by a Turkish fighter jet over Syria but was killed by fire from the ground, as well as the wife and daughter of Colonel Valery Matveyev, who died during a hard landing of a Mil Mi-12 helicopter, and the daughter of nurse Nadezhda Durachenko, killed in a militant attack on a makeshift hospital in Aleppo.

Trip organizers

Read also
Flowers in memory of Sukhoi Su-25 jet aircraft pilot Roman Filipov

Downed fighter pilot’s wingman stood by leader to very end — army media

Sources in the delegation said that the visit had been discussed at a meeting between Assad and Dmitry Sablin, the chairman of the United Russia party’s patriotic platform and the first deputy head of the Battle Brotherhood veterans organization, held in June 2018. Children of deceased Russian and Syrian military personnel were earlier provided with an opportunity to spend time together at Russia’s Artek children’s center.

The delegation’s trip to Syria was organized by United Russia’s patriotic platform, the Battle Brotherhood organization and the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) group for ties with the Syrian parliament, with the support of the Russian Defense and Foreign Ministries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Greece ravaged by raging inferno weathers worst wildfire in years
11
Nelson Mandela at 100: Looking back at South Africa’s heroic anti-apartheid fighter
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Dutch journalists discover large pieces of wreckage at MH17 crash site
2
Russia beefs up western border with 70 new military units
3
US reiterates its stance against construction of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
4
New weaponry share in Russian Army grows to 48%, defense chief says
5
Pilot of Syrian fighter jet downed by Israel killed — reports
6
US and EU should simultaneously ‘drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies’, Trump says
7
Russia eyes building nuclear power plant in South Africa
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT