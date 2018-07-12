Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Emergencies
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Netanyahu says he told Putin that Israel is against Iran’s presence in Syria

World
July 12, 1:05 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

Netanyahu also informed the Russian leader that Israel Defense Forces had downed a Syrian drone

Share
1 pages in this article

TEL AVIV, July 11. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he had a very important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and told him that his country is against any presence of Iran in Syria.

"It was a very important meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I stressed Israel’s clear position: we are against any presence of Iran in Israel," Netanyahu wrote on his Facebook account.

He also wrote that he told the Russian leader that Israel had downed a Syrian drone over its territory. "We will continue to react toughly in such situations," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Israeli territory. Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said that the Israeli Defense Forces had been monitoring the drone since it entered the demilitarized zone separating Syria and Israel on the Golan Heights. According to Conricus, the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) had flown approximately ten kilometers into Israel before being shot down by a Patriot missile in the south of the Sea of Galilee, in northern Israel. Previously, the drone had penetrated into Jordan’s airspace.

"We made sure in real time that it was not a Russian UAV [before shooting it down]," he said. "Our current understanding was that it was an unarmed Syrian UAV. It appears to have been on an intelligence collection mission."

In 2015, the militaries of Russia and Israel set up a coordination mechanism to prevent possible incidents.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Benjamin Netanyahu
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
French top diplomat reassures Russia that NATO not its enemy
2
Haunted by scandal, Croatia manages to head into FIFA World Cup final
3
Foreign customers eye Russia’s unique sea mines
4
Adviser comments on Iran’s presence in Syria
5
Team Russia's head coach let down by national squad's result at FIFA World Cup
6
Putin notes positive development of Russian-Israeli relations
7
NATO chief says Crimea issue not excuse for Russia’s isolation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT