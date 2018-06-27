Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Angolan president receives Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

World
June 27, 9:38 UTC+3 LUANDA
Share
1 pages in this article

LUANDA, June 27. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev delivered an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Angolan leader Joao Lourenco to visit Russia in 2018, Patrushev’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday.

"Nikolai Patrushev who was received by the president of Angola delivered a verbal invitation from Vladimir Putin to visit Russia until the end of 2018," Anoshin said.

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council also noted that the Russian president attached great significance to the development of Russia-Angola relations, the spokesman said.

Read also

Angolan satellite designed in Russia ready for last stage of trials

At a meeting with Angola’s president in the capital of Angola on Tuesday, Patrushev discussed with Lourenco the prospects of developing bilateral relations and bringing them to the strategic level. Russia’s security chief confirmed Moscow’s plans for close and long-term cooperation with Luanda.

"The secretary of Russia’s Security Council welcomed Angola’s active position on settling conflicts in Africa," the spokesman said.

"He highly assessed Angola’s contribution to integration processes on the continent," he stressed.

"The Russian side also stressed its readiness to expand the entire range of bilateral relations and bring them to the strategic level," the spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia urges US not to mix politics with Nord Stream-2 project
2
US to sanction Turkey for purchasing S-400 missile systems from Russia, diplomat warns
3
Icelandic national football team thanks Russia for ‘warm welcome’ at FIFA World Cup
4
Russian heavy-lift helicopter equipped with upgraded defensive aids suit enters trials
5
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
6
Angolan president receives Putin’s invitation to visit Russia
7
Argentina advances to World Cup playoff, Denmark and France booed in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT