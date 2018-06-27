Angolan president receives Putin’s invitation to visit Russia

LUANDA, June 27. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev delivered an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Angolan leader Joao Lourenco to visit Russia in 2018, Patrushev’s spokesman Yevgeny Anoshin said on Wednesday.

"Nikolai Patrushev who was received by the president of Angola delivered a verbal invitation from Vladimir Putin to visit Russia until the end of 2018," Anoshin said.

The secretary of Russia’s Security Council also noted that the Russian president attached great significance to the development of Russia-Angola relations, the spokesman said.

At a meeting with Angola’s president in the capital of Angola on Tuesday, Patrushev discussed with Lourenco the prospects of developing bilateral relations and bringing them to the strategic level. Russia’s security chief confirmed Moscow’s plans for close and long-term cooperation with Luanda.

"The secretary of Russia’s Security Council welcomed Angola’s active position on settling conflicts in Africa," the spokesman said.

"He highly assessed Angola’s contribution to integration processes on the continent," he stressed.

"The Russian side also stressed its readiness to expand the entire range of bilateral relations and bring them to the strategic level," the spokesman said.