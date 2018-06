WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters he had invited his US counterpart Rick Perry to take part in the Russian Energy Week forum due in Moscow in October.

"I invited Mr. Perry to participate in the Russian Energy Week, which is to take place on October 3-6 in Moscow. Possibly, my colleague will come," he said.

Novak said he and Perry agreed to maintain regular contacts.