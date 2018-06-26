Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five states to introduce amendments to draft giving OPCW accusatory powers

World
June 26, 23:01 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

"Amendments to the British report will be made on June 27," a Russian official said

BRUSSELS, June 26. /TASS/. Five member-states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] have drawn up amendments to the UK draft on changes in the organization's mandate, which would give it the powers to apportion blame for chemical attacks, Georgy Kalamanov, Russia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade representing Russia at a special session of the OPCW said on Tuesday.

"Amendments to the British report will be made on June 27," he said. "There are five amendments. The countries that drew them up are Venezuela, Iran, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Burundi."

