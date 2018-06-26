Ombudsperson not allowed to meet with convicted Russian serviceman in Kiev

KIEV, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova was not allowed to meet with Russian military serviceman Maxim Odintsov convicted in Ukraine. After waiting for about an hour in Kiev’s pre-trial detention center, the Russian ombudsperson said the Ukrainian side cited "the lack of necessary papers."

"The issue is not regulated by law. It does not describe what documents a consul or an authorized individual need if a person has two citizenships," she told reporters.

According to Moskalkova, the note she received from the Ukrainian side makes no mention of the need for such documents. "We have just received an explanation from the penitentiary system and will continue working. There are no deadlines for handling an application by the Ministry of Justice," she noted.