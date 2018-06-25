Russian Politics & Diplomacy
College shootout in Ingushetia leaves two injured — source

World
June 25, 13:41 UTC+3 MAGAS

Two young persons, 17 and 18 years old, opened fire, according to preliminary information

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MAGAS, June 25. /TASS/. Two individuals were injured in a college shootout in Nazran in the Ingushetia Region located in Russia’s North Caucasus, a source in the regional law enforcement agencies told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Two injured as teen attacks school in Russia's Bashkortostan Region

"A shootout occurred in the college and two young persons, 17 and 18 years old, according to preliminary information, opened fire. Both were wounded and taken to the hospital with slight injuries," the source said.

As another source said, the incident occurred at about 11:00 a.m. Moscow time near the Ingush Polytechnic College. According to the source’s data, unidentified persons drove up to the college in three cars and opened fire at young men. Police have introduced the ‘Intercept’ plan to catch the attackers.

Show more
