Swiss MP Liliane Mori Paseque appointed as PACE President

World
June 25, 14:44 UTC+3 PARIS

PACE’s new chief was confirmed without holding a vote

Liliane Mori Paseque

Liliane Mori Paseque

© OSCE Parliamentary Assembly/flickr.com

PARIS, June 25. /TASS/. Swiss deputy Liliane Mori Paseque has been appointed as the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as announced on Monday at the opening of the Assembly’s June session in Strasbourg.

PACE’s new chief was confirmed without holding a vote. Paseque was the only candidate for the post, and she was approved by the lawmakers’ applause.

Paseque represents the Socialists, Democrats and Greens Group at PACE. The Swiss politician will replace her Italian counterpart in the socialist faction Michele Nicoletti, who assumed office in January 2018.

Nicoletti was forced to step down after failing to confirm his deputy mandate in Italy. He was defeated in the March parliamentary election in his region. Nicoletti’s term as the PACE President was the shortest in the organization’s history.

ADVERTISEMENT