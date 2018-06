MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Syrian army units have liberated from militants of the Islamic State (IS, terror group, outlawed in Russia) 1,800 square kilometers of desert in Deir ez-Zor Governorate west of the city of Abu Kamal, SANA News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the news agency, during the operation, the army wiped out a large number of terrorists and destroyed their weapons.