Opposition candidate acknowledges Erdogan’s victory in Turkey’s election - TV

ANKARA, June 25. /TASS/. Candidate from Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party Muharrem Ince admitted on Monday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan had won the presidential election in the country.

"I admit that Erdogan has won the election," HaberTurk TV quotes him as saying.

Meanwhile, vote counting continues after the early presidential and parliamentary elections in the country. With 99.9% ballots processed, Erdogan leads the race having garnered 53.6% of the vote. Ince secured 30.8% of the vote. Voter turnout stood at 88.1%. Despite the continuing vote counting, Erdogan has already declared victory in the presidential election.

For its part, the People’s Alliance formed by the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party has secured most seats in national parliament with 53.6% of the vote. The opposition Republican People’s Party garnered 22.7% of the vote, the People’s Democratic Party - 11.5% and Good Party - 10.1%. The remaining political associations did not overcome the 10% threshold.