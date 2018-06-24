Erdogan winning 60% of votes at presidential polls - YSK after counting 17.6% of ballots

ANKARA, June 24. /TASS/. Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scoring 60% of the vote at Sunday’s presidential polls, Anadolu Agency said citing the Turkey’s Supreme Election Board (YSK) after counting 17.6% of ballots.

Erdogan’s closest rival, Muharrem Ince of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), is winning 26.5% of votes. Other contenders have barely ten percent.

Turkey held its first-ever concurrent presidential and parliamentary polls on Sunday. The Supreme Election Board promised to announce the voting results by the end of the day.

Six candidates, including Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are taking part in the presidential race. Erdogan’s main challenger is Muharrem Ince of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP). Other presidential candidates are Meral Aksener of the IYI Party (translated into English as the Good Party), Temel Karamollaoglu of the Felicity Party, Dogu Perincek of the Patriotic party and Selahattin Demirtas of the pro-minority Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The Supreme Election Board has cleared nine parties to run in the parliamentary polls, including the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Erdogan and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which form the ruling alliance. The main opposition alliance includes Republican People's Party (CHP), the Islamist Felicity Party and the newly formed nationalist IYI Party. The parties that run independently are the pan-Islamism Free Cause Party, left-wing nationalist Patriotic Party and the Free Cause Party.

The Independent Turkey Party, which is also eligible for the vote, decided to boycott the polls.