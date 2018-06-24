Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Jabhat al-Nusra plotting provocation in Syria’s Idlib - Russian reconciliation center

World
June 24, 16:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the people living in the province of Idlib a shooting crew from a news agency of a Middle East country was seen in the province, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation said

© AP Photo/Muhammed Muheisen, stock

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Jabhat al-Nusra (a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) militants are plotting a provocation in Syria, having filmed choreographed evacuation of civilians and restoration of damaged buildings after an alleged Russian airstrike in Idlib, a spokesman for the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Sunday.

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria was contacted over the phone by people living in the province of Idlib who told about a provocation that was being prepared by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists. According to these people, a shooting crew from a news agency of a Middle East country was seen in the province. The reporters jointly with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists filmed militants evacuating civilians to the Alhelal al-Ahmar hospital and ‘restoring’ civil infrastructure facilities allegedly destroyed as a result of bombardments by Russian and Syrian aircraft," the spokesman said.

"As evidence, they also filmed ruined residential houses that actually had been destroyed in clashes between terrorist groups," the spokesman said, adding that the Syrians reported that these materials "are expected to be made public in Arab and Western news resources to back yet another batch of accusations against Russia and receive more funding to Jabhat al-Nusra via non-government organizations acting in Idlib.

