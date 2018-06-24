Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrians will reconstruct country after war themselves, Assad says

World
June 24, 15:44 UTC+3 MAGADAN

President of Syria stressed that "we have enough means to restore the country"

President of Syria Bashar Assad

President of Syria Bashar Assad

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MAGADAN, June 24. /TASS/. Syria’s post-war reconstruction will be carried out by the country’s own efforts, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Itogi Nedeli (Weekly Results) program on NTV Television Channel on Sunday.

"Despite that the war is underway now, we have enough means to restore the country, we are sure about that," Assad said.

"[If] we have no money, we will borrow from our friends, the Syrians who live abroad, and from our treasury. We do not worry about that," Assad stressed, noting that the reconstruction may take more time than expected.

According to Assad, many European companies plan to earn money on Syria’s post-war reconstruction, which may cost at least $400 bln. "When European countries speak about assistance in Syria’s reconstruction, they think about how to earn money rather than how to help Syria," he said. "Many European companies contact with us and try to open the door to Syria for their investments.".

