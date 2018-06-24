Assad says no decision on running for Syrian president in 2021

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad has not made a decision on running for a new presidential term in 2021, he said in an interview with Itogi Nedeli (Weekly Results) program on NTV Television Channel on Sunday.

"There are two factors here: the first one is my wish, and it proceeds from the second factor - the will of the Syrian people," Assad said.

"We have three more years. Will the Syrian people be ready to accept the same person, the same president or not by that time, in 2021? If they are ready I’ll think about this, but it is early now, there are three years ahead," the president said.