Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

EU leaders to attend informal summit on migration in Brussels

World
June 24, 7:50 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

The event will precede the official EU summit due on June 28-29

Share
1 pages in this article
©  REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, June 24. /TASS/. A group of European leaders will gather on Sunday in Brussels in a yet another bid to settle the three-year-long migration crisis, which remains among the union’s most pressing problems.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker announced on June 20 he was "convening an informal working meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels on Sunday, in order to work with a group of Heads of State or Government of Member States interested in finding European solutions ahead of the upcoming European Council."

The event will precede the official EU summit due on June 28-29. The make-up of its participants is unknown.

An EU spokesperson told reporters earlier this week that 16 nations are expected take part in the informal event. No formal written invitations were issued for them.

According to European sources, the list of participating nations is likely to include Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Austria and Bulgaria - the countries that bore the brunt of accepting, transiting and accommodating migrants.

The summit was boycotted by members of the Visegrad Group (Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia), which held its own summit on June 21 to confirm its tough anti-migration policies. During the meeting, the leaders of the four states confirmed their intention to resist any attempt to re-distribute migrant quotas.

The agenda of the meeting was not disclosed as well.

"This is an informal meeting. There will be no news conference after it," a European Commission official said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Refugee crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week
2
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
3
Russian Embassy condemns attempt on Zimbabwe president's life
4
Electronic visor of Ratnik-3 infantry combat system to boast laser targeting function
5
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces
6
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
7
Russia may raise duties on cars as tit-for-tat measure following US restrictions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT