Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Turkey to vote in first presidential, parliamentary polls after failed coup

World
June 24, 7:29 UTC+3 ANKARA

The vote was initially expected to take place in November 2019, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rescheduled it for June 24, 2018

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis

ANKARA, June 24. /TASS/. Citizens of Turkey will cast their ballot on Sunday in the first presidential and parliamentary elections after the failed coup in June 2016.

The vote was initially expected to take place in November 2019, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan scheduled the early vote for June 24, 2018.

More than 56 million of registered voters will go to polling stations to elect the country’s president and members of the Turkish parliament, which had been reformed to include 600 lawmakers instead of 550. The age threshold has also been lowered, from 25 years to 18.

The Turkish president and parliament are elected in a nationwide vote for a five-year term.

Polling stations will be opened from 8:00 local time to 17:00 local time (same as Moscow time). The votes in the presidential election will be counted first.

Six candidates, including the incumbent president, are taking part in the presidential race. Erdogan’s main challenger is Muharrem Ince of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

The current leader is expected to get the 50% of votes and win in the first round. However, a number of pollsters project that a runoff may be necessary. If all candidates fail to get more than 50% of the vote, it will take place on July 8.

Other presidential candidates are Meral Aksener of the IYI Party (translated into English as the Good Party), Temel Karamollaoglu of the Felicity Party, Dogu Perincek of the Patriotic party and Selahattin Demirtas of the pro-minority Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

The Supreme Election Commission has cleared nine parties to run in the parliamentary polls, including the Justice and Development Party (AKP) of President Erdogan and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), which form the ruling alliance. The main opposition alliance includes Republican People's Party (CHP), the Islamist Felicity Party and the newly formed nationalist IYI Party.

The parties that run independently are the pan-Islamism Free Cause Party, left-wing nationalist Patriotic Party and the Free Cause Party.

The Independent Turkey Party, which is also eligible for the vote, decided to boycott the upcoming polls.

 

Security measures

In an interview with the Anadolu news agency, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said "the government has been taking serious steps in recent months to ensure security of the upcoming polls."

On June 22, 14 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were detained in the Turkish capital. On Saturday, police arrested 21 members of the Gulenist Terrorist Organisation" (FETO), the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Jabhat al-Nusra group (outlawed in Russia). Some of the detainees are suspected of plotting terror attacks to disrupt the vote.

In this regard, additional forces will be deployed to ensure security in Turkey’s major cities. At least 16,000 police officers will be on duty in Ankara alone.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week
2
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
3
Russian Embassy condemns attempt on Zimbabwe president's life
4
Electronic visor of Ratnik-3 infantry combat system to boast laser targeting function
5
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces
6
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
7
Russia may raise duties on cars as tit-for-tat measure following US restrictions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT