Iran expects Europe to voice proposals for preserving nuclear deal by July

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Tehran expects its European partners to put forward a package of proposals to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program, Iran’s Press TV reported on Saturday, citing a senior diplomat.

The TV channel quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying that the three European nations that had signed the nuclear pact - United Kingdom, Germany and France - promised to roll out a package of measures to satisfy Tehran’s demands, including those related to oil sales and transit.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the deal on Iran’s nuclear program, was signed between Iran and six international mediators (the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France) on July 14, 2015. On January 16, 2016, the parties to the deal announced beginning of its implementation. Under the deal, Iran undertakes to curb its nuclear activities and place them under total control of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in exchange of abandonment of the sanctions imposed previously by the United Nations Security Council, the European Union and the United States over its nuclear program.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal as it, in his words, the agreement leaves Iran a possibility to create a nuclear bomb bypassing all the restrictions. He promised to reinstate the previous anti-Iranian sanctions and even impose tighter ones. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated his country’s commitment to the deal, saying Teheran will continue to implement its liabilities. However, he added that the European Union should guarantee that Tehran’s benefits, agreed under the JCPOA, remain in place.