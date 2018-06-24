Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Embassy condemns attempt on Zimbabwe president's life

World
June 24, 1:04 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A blast rocked a stadium in the city of Bulawayo while the president was addressing a rally

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

©  EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe has strongly condemned Saturday’s blast at a rally in Bulawayo addressed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Any form of violence in politics is unacceptable. We share the will of the friendly Zimbabwean people to conduct peaceful elections," the Embassy stressed in its Twitter account, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

Unidentified individuals committed an attempt on Mnangagwa earlier on Saturday. The president was addressing a rally at a stadium in the city of Bulawayo. The country’s First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, his wife and Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, the current Minister of Water, Environment and Climate, sustained minor injuries in the explosion. The president himself was not hurt.

