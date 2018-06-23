Erdogan expects Turkey’s development level to reach the levels of Russia, US

ANKARA, June 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he expects the level of development of his country to reach the levels of Russia and the United States.

He was speaking at a rally in Istanbul on Saturday in the run-up to the early presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Sunday. His speech was broadcast by the A Haber TV channel.

"Russia and the United States are one of the most developed countries in the world. Turkey will reach their level of development too and will be among the top ten countries in this respect," Erdogan said. "The country is getting rid of bureaucracy. We will achieve rapid development in another way, and we need to change the system to do so."

The early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 24, that is, almost a year and a half earlier than planned. After that, the amendments on the introduction of the presidential form of government in the country will officially come into force.