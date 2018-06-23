Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Erdogan expects Turkey’s development level to reach the levels of Russia, US

World
June 23, 16:27 UTC+3 ANKARA

Turkish President was speaking at a rally in Istanbul on Saturday in the run-up to the early presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Sunday

Share
1 pages in this article
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© AP Photo/Hassene Dridi

ANKARA, June 23. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he expects the level of development of his country to reach the levels of Russia and the United States.

He was speaking at a rally in Istanbul on Saturday in the run-up to the early presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on Sunday. His speech was broadcast by the A Haber TV channel.

"Russia and the United States are one of the most developed countries in the world. Turkey will reach their level of development too and will be among the top ten countries in this respect," Erdogan said. "The country is getting rid of bureaucracy. We will achieve rapid development in another way, and we need to change the system to do so."

The early parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 24, that is, almost a year and a half earlier than planned. After that, the amendments on the introduction of the presidential form of government in the country will officially come into force.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
2
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
3
Russian military personnel distribute aid in Eastern Ghouta
4
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
5
Kazakhstan hopes for fair redistribution of quotas between OPEC+ countries
6
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
7
Russian and Japanese lawmakers sign memorandum of understanding
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT