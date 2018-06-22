UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria

UNITED NATIONS, June 22. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly has passes a draft resolution urging immediate and complete withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria.

The draft was passed by a simple majority of votes on Friday, with 64 nations saying yes, 15 saying no, and 83 abstaining. The draft was initiated by Moldova, jointly with Georgia, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Ukraine, and Estonia.

The document calls on the United Nations General Assembly to put the issue of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Moldova on a preliminary agenda of its 73rd session. The draft demands Russia completely withdraw its forces from that country.

"The outcome of the voting is regretful for us," said First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky.

"Excessive politicization of the problem occurred at the very moment when we see certain progress in talks between Chisinau and Tiraspol."

The Russian side suggested the voting be postponed to have more time to discuss the draft in more detail but its initiative was turned down.