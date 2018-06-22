Iranian diplomat says Tehran may quit nuclear deal in coming weeks

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Tehran can withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the coming weeks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Iran’s patience is running out, and it can withdraw from the nuclear deal in the coming weeks," Tasnim News Agency quotes him as saying. He also noted that "the prospects for negotiations with Europeans continue to be vague and may not lead to a joint solution to preserve the JCPOA."

Nevertheless, Iran hopes that Europe will be able to meet it halfway, and Tehran will not have to quit the deal, he stressed. "Today most Iranians do not trust Europe, and Europeans should do their best to deserve these people’s trust. The Iranians say the United States’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal is the Good Cop, Bad Cop game, with Europe playing the role of a good cop," he said.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, which restricted Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting the UN Security Council’s sanctions and the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and the EU. He also promised to re-impose economic sanctions on Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the EU should provide guarantees to Tehran that its interests are taken into account to preserve the deal. Iran also reiterated its readiness not to quit the deal and continue to honor its commitments.