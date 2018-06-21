Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bloomberg: Trump says he is considering meeting with Putin

World
June 21, 21:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two presidents may meet in July

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said he is considering a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Read also
John Bolton

US national security advisor heading to Russia to discuss potential Trump-Putin meeting

"We’re looking at the possibility," Bloomberg cited Trump as saying at a meeting with governors.

It reports referring to sources familiar with the matter that Trump and Putin may meet in July.

According to the sources, there are two possibilities for the meeting - either before a NATO summit in Brussels that starts on July 11 or after the US president’s visit to the UK, scheduled for July 13.

Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation on March 20. According to the Kremlin press service, after the phone call the top Russian and US diplomats were directed to explore the issue. On June 4, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said no specific preparations for the summit were underway.

On June 10, the Russian president confirmed he was ready to meet with Trump as soon as Washington was ready for the summit.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian police ready to participate in specialized UN missions
2
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
3
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
4
Bloomberg: Trump says he is considering meeting with Putin
5
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
6
Team Switzerland’s player Lichtsteiner thanks Kaliningrad fans for warm welcome
7
Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT