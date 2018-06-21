Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian police ready to participate in specialized UN missions

World
June 21, 21:31 UTC+3 UN

The Russian interior minister also invited the high-level UN delegation to Russia

UN, June 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider participating in specialized projects of the UN police missions, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev stated on Thursday during his speech at the second UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UN COPS).

Read also

Poll shows Russians view situation in Ukraine as anarchy

"We are ready to consider the question of Russian police officers participating in projects of specialized police groups, including joint English-language missions with other countries," he noted.

"We invite our partners to cooperate and exchange experience both in the sphere of peacekeeper training and fulfilling goals to maintain peace and security," Kolokoltsev added.

The Russian interior minister also invited the high-level UN delegation to Russia "in order to witness the work done since Ban Ki-moon’s visit to the Peacekeeping Center (of the UN in Russia) in 2013.".

Topics
Ukraine crisis
