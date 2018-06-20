Putin emphasizes UN’s unique role in settling international crises

MOSCOW, June 20./TASS/. The United Nations plays "a unique role" in the settlement of international crises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday.

"We are ready to keep working constructively, as we believe the UN is the only such universal platform, while the UN Charter underlies present-day international law," Putin said in the opening remarks at the talks. The UN’s role as a universal instrument for the settlement of crises in international relations "is absolutely unique," he said.