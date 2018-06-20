Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Korean president says he, Putin share common goal of peace, denuclearization

World
June 20, 9:51 UTC+3 SEOUL

Moon Jae-in noted that as soon as the peaceful settlement is ensured on the Korean Peninsula the issue may be discussed on "establishing a multilateral mechanism of maintaining security" in the region

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, June 20. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in believes that he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin share the common objective of peace and denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

"President Putin and I share the common goal of establishing peace and achieving denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. This will certainly lead to the enhanced economic development, and not only of the two Koreas," the South Korean leader said in his exclusive interview to TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman for TASS, government daily Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Rossiya-24 TV ahead of his state visit to Russia beginning on Thursday.

He said that Russia may join this process in the future.

Read also

Results of US-North Korea summit exceed all expectations — South Korean leader

Moon Jae-in noted that as soon as the peaceful settlement is ensured on the Korean Peninsula the issue may be discussed on "establishing a multilateral mechanism of maintaining security" in the region.

"We should be seeking this. I can confirm that Putin and I have a common goal and a shared vision and we are seeking this together," the South Korean leader said, noting that Russia has offered assistance here by supporting and implementing the UN Security Council’s sanctions against North Korea.

The South Korean leader also said he and Putin have a shared vision on the prospects of building peace and achieving prosperity on the Eurasian continent.

"President [Putin] pursues his policy on developing Russia’s Far Eastern Region and Siberia, and my policy is aimed at developing cooperation with eastern countries, including with Russia. These policies have much in common. Russia is a very important partner for Korea for joint development in the future," he said.

Amid deterioration on the Korean Peninsula Russia jointly with China put forward a "dual freeze" initiative in July 2017. Under this plan, Pyongyang should suspend missile launches, while Washington and Seoul will not conduct military exercises.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian senator comments on US exit from UN Human Rights Council
2
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
3
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
4
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres begins visit to Russia
5
Russia to introduce tit-for-tat import duties on goods from US
6
Russia is a ‘great place to host World Cup,’ British daily writes
7
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT