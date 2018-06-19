Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syrian government, opposition to meet over future constitution on July 10 — opposition

World
June 19, 23:31 UTC+3 GENEVA

"Russia’s mediation on this matter has been crowned with success," Qadri Jamil said

Qadri Jamil

Qadri Jamil

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. Syria’s government and opposition are expected to have a working meeting on a future constitutional committee on July 10, Qadri Jamil, a leader of the so-called Moscow platform of the Syrian opposition, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Yes, we will have a working expert meeting on the constitution on about June 10," he said. "Representatives from the opposition and the Syrian government will take part. Representatives from the Damascus’ delegation have agreed to hold such a meeting. Russia’s mediation on this matter has been crowned with success."

According to Jamil, the biggest problem concerning the committee is linked with the formation of the opposition list. "Our position as the part of the opposition that has referred its list of candidate for the constitutional committee to the Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations (Russia, Iran and Turkey), is that the guarantors should enjoy equal competences, rights and liabilities on this matter," he said. "To ensure success in the talks on the committee, all should have equal conditions. Otherwise, it might be another Geneva-2."

He said that opposition delegates had met with the Russian and Iranian delegations. The Turkish delegation, in his words, had ignored the request for a meeting.

