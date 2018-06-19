Russia ready to consider any country's ideas on Syrian constitutional committee — diplomat

GENEVA, June 19. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider sensible ideas from the United States, Germany and other nations that are to meet in Geneva on June 25 to discuss Syria’s constitutional committee, Russian president’s special envoy for Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentyev said on Tuesday.

"We are always ready to consider sensible idea coming from any side or nation," he said after a meeting of Syrian ceasefire guarantor nations, namely Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"The idea of a constitutional committee is the result of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi that was convened on the initiatives of the Astana format," he noted. "That is why Russia, Iran and Turkey are playing a very important role in this process."

United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to hold consultations in Geneva with the official representatives of France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States on June 25.