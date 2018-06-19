Ukrainian court allows captain of Russian Nord vessel to go to Crimea

KIEV, June 19. /TASS/. The Kherson city court has allowed Vladimir Gorbenko, the captain of Russian vessel Nord, earlier detained in Ukraine, to go to Crimea, rejecting the prosecutors’ demand to extend the ban on leaving the country, according to the court’s ruling published in the Ukrainian registry.

The court also rejected the prosecutors’ demand to extend for two months the obligations of Gorbenko to meet at a short notice with investigators, prosecutors, judges and not to visit Crimea.

The court motivated his refusal saying that "under the law the prosecution should submit a request on extending the measure of restraint rather than on extending Gorbenko’s obligations." The court’s ruling cannot be appealed.