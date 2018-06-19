Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian court allows captain of Russian Nord vessel to go to Crimea

World
June 19, 15:58 UTC+3

The court rejected the prosecutors’ demand to extend the ban on leaving the country

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Shemetov/TASS

KIEV, June 19. /TASS/. The Kherson city court has allowed Vladimir Gorbenko, the captain of Russian vessel Nord, earlier detained in Ukraine, to go to Crimea, rejecting the prosecutors’ demand to extend the ban on leaving the country, according to the court’s ruling published in the Ukrainian registry.

Read also

Russia’s FSB identifies suspects in detention of Nord vessel in Ukraine

Russian diplomat comments on situation with Nord vessel detained in Ukraine

Attorneys visit captain of Russia’s Nord vessel in Ukrainian jail

Ukrainian court arrests Russian vessel’s captain for two months

The court also rejected the prosecutors’ demand to extend for two months the obligations of Gorbenko to meet at a short notice with investigators, prosecutors, judges and not to visit Crimea.

The court motivated his refusal saying that "under the law the prosecution should submit a request on extending the measure of restraint rather than on extending Gorbenko’s obligations." The court’s ruling cannot be appealed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
2
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
3
Putin arrives in Minsk to take part in Union State Supreme State Council meeting
4
Russian government might allocate $5.14 bln to support oil companies
5
Press review: Ukraine set to halt Nord Stream 2 and Iran ignores demands to leave Syria
6
Filmmaker Sentsov must initiate pardon process himself, Kremlin says
7
Russia’s national football team delights fans, fulfills dream of 11-year-old disabled girl
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT