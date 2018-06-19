Russian Politics & Diplomacy
EU leaders to discuss migration reform concept at June 28-29 summit — source

World
June 19, 14:24 UTC+3 BRUSSELS

EU heads of state and government will discuss the concept of reforming the European migration system, a source says

BRUSSELS, June 19. /TASS/. EU heads of state and government will discuss the concept of reforming the European migration system at the European Union’s summit on June 28-29, a European diplomatic source informed TASS on Tuesday.

"The European leaders will discuss the concept of reforming the EU migration system," the diplomat noted. "The issue at hand is, in particular, measures to block the change of host country after receiving asylum."

Some European sources earlier reported that the leaders of the 28 EU member-states were to discuss setting up centers to receive asylum seekers in the neighboring countries to ensure the organized entry to the EU for individuals who will be granted asylum.

A major crisis occurred in Germany’s ruling coalition during the past weekend over migrant policy, control over the country’s borders and expulsion of illegal immigrants. Chancellor Angela Merkel suggested finding a solution at the European level by convening an emergency summit on the issue. However, the European Council said it saw no point in the emergency summit due to the fact that a scheduled two-day meeting of European leaders to focus on the migrant crisis will be held in Brussels in ten days’ time.

