Police use tear gas against protesters outside parliament in Kiev

World
June 19, 12:11 UTC+3 KIEV

Several hundred demonstrators came to the Verkhovna Rada earlier on Tuesday demanding that the government pay off wage arrears and meet its social commitments

KIEV, June 19. /TASS/. Police used tear against protesters who tried to break through the cordon and enter the parliament building on Tuesday, the head of the independent trade union of miners, Mikhail Volynets, wrote on his Facebook page.

Several hundred demonstrators, among them miners and veterans of the war in Afghanistan, came to the Verkhovna Rada earlier on Tuesday demanding that the government pay off wage arrears and meet its social commitments.

The law enforcement personnel clashed with the protesters.

