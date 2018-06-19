EU decision on extending sanctions against Crimea to come into effect Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The decision on extending unilateral sanctions of the European Union against Crimea and Sevastopol will take effect on Wednesday, a day after its publication in the EU Official Journal.

"This Decision shall enter into force on the day following that of its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union," the statement said.

The Council of the European Union made a formal decision on Monday on extending the sanctions for another year until June 23, 2019.

The Crimea-related sanctions include a ban on importing any Crimean goods, any European investments in Crimea, including buying real estate, financing businesses, providing services, including in tourism sector. European vessels are banned from entering Crimean ports, and aircraft cannot land at Crimea’s airports, except for emergency situations.

The export to Crimea of goods and technologies in transport, telecommunications, energy, oil production and refining and natural resources production sectors is banned. It is also prohibited to provide any technical services to companies that work in these sectors.

The EU’s sanctions policy against Russia includes three independent tracks: visa restrictions against Russian citizens, economic sectoral sanctions against a number of Russian state companies in oil, defense and financial sectors, and also restrictions against Crimea. All these packages were introduced in 2014. Two first sanctions packages are extended once in six months, and the restrictions against Crimea - once per a year.