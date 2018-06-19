Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Washington committed to Syrian southwest ceasefire arrangement, Pompeo says to Lavrov

World
June 19, 3:25 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

According to US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert, Lavrov and Pompeo had discussed "issues and concerns related to Syria and the bilateral relationship"

Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo

© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON, June 19. /TASS/. The United States is committed to maintaining a de-escalation zone in southeast Syria, warning Moscow and Damascus against unilateral activity in the area, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov over the phone on Monday.

According to US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert, Lavrov and Pompeo had discussed "issues and concerns related to Syria and the bilateral relationship." "Secretary Pompeo reemphasized the US commitment to the (Syrian) southwest ceasefire arrangement that was approved by President (Donald) Trump and President (Vladimir) Putin one year ago," Nauert said.

US Secretary of State noted that "it was critical for Russia and the Syrian regime to adhere to these arrangements and ensure no unilateral activity in this area," she added.

The Syrian southwest de-escalation zone has been agreed between Moscow, Washington and Amman. In a joint statement made on the margins of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) conference in Vietnam’s Da Nang on November 11, 2017, Putin and Trump confirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Syria. They also agreed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be forged through the Geneva process pursuant to UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

