De Mistura calls Russia-Iran-Turkey meeting on Syria ‘very important’

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The meeting in Geneva on Syria between Russia, Iran and Turkey due to begin on Monday is very important, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told TASS.

"I am very interested in this meeting because it is very important," De Mistura stressed.

The countries-guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire - Russia, Iran and Turkey-are holding two-day consultations in Geneva. On June 19, De Mistura is due to attend a plenary meeting. Representatives of the Syrian opposition have also arrived in the Swiss city.

The meetings will focus on setting up the Syrian constitutional committee. The Russian delegation is represented by Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.