Syrian Kurds units capture town on border with Iraq

World
June 18, 10:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have driven terrorists out of the Al-Dashishah town

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Units of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces have driven terrorists out of the Al-Dashishah town in the southeast of the Al-Hasakah province, the Firat News Agency reported on Monday.

Read also

US-led coalition destroys by bombing Syrian army position in eastern Syria

Al-Dashishah was a major stronghold of the Islamic State terror group, which is outlawed in Russia.

The SDF fighters launched their offensive in the south of the Al-Hasakah 14 days ago, and the operation in this area bordering Iraq was held in coordination with the Air Force of the US-led pro-Western coalition.

According to the news agency, the SDF units killed more than 30 terrorists, including several field commanders. They are now in pursuit of terrorists and are 3 km from the border with Iraq. On Saturday, Tel Shair was liberated from the IS terrorists.

In the neighboring Deir ez-Zor province the terrorists control three areas - Hajin, Ash Shafah and Susa. After the IS group’s major forces were defeated in autumn 2017 in the Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah provinces, less than 3% of Syria’s territory remains under its control.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Syrian conflict
