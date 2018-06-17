Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Court to be formed until December — president

World
June 17, 2:21 UTC+3 KIEV

Pyotr Poroshenko said he was set to create the court before the presidential campaign kicks off

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 17. /TASS/. The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine should be established before the presidential campaign in the country begins in December, President Pyotr Poroshenko said in an interview to Ukrainian TV channels aired on Saturday.

"I will do my best to create the new anti-corruption court this year. As you already know, the presidential campaign kicks off in December, and I will do my best to create the anti-corruption court before it starts," he said.

The Ukrainian leader said he requested his foreign counterparts "to suggest candidacies of foreign experts," who will assist in selecting judges of the court.

The bill to set up the Anti-Corruption court was passed by the country’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on June 7, and came into force a week later. The court was set up on a demand from the International Monetary Fund, which, along with other foreign sponsors of Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s insufficient anti-corruption measures.

In line with the bill, the court is to be established no later than 12 months after the bill comes into force.

The court will handle criminal cases into corruption-related crimes, including those committed by officials.

The judges will be selected in an open competition, by the Supreme Qualification Board of Judges with the assistance of a panel of international experts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Renowned Russian conductor Gennady Rozhdestvensky passes away
2
Argentina’s Messi: Iceland rolled out solid defense impossible to penetrate
3
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July - newspaper
4
Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson: Reaching 2018 FIFA World Cup final in Moscow ‘to be miracle’
5
Russian MP Poklonskaya invites Trump to visit Crimea
6
Russia has no plans for pulling troops out of Syria — Putin
7
Russian Defense Ministry rejects reports about putting Black Sea Fleet on high alert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT