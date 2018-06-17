Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Court to be formed until December — president

KIEV, June 17. /TASS/. The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine should be established before the presidential campaign in the country begins in December, President Pyotr Poroshenko said in an interview to Ukrainian TV channels aired on Saturday.

"I will do my best to create the new anti-corruption court this year. As you already know, the presidential campaign kicks off in December, and I will do my best to create the anti-corruption court before it starts," he said.

The Ukrainian leader said he requested his foreign counterparts "to suggest candidacies of foreign experts," who will assist in selecting judges of the court.

The bill to set up the Anti-Corruption court was passed by the country’s parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on June 7, and came into force a week later. The court was set up on a demand from the International Monetary Fund, which, along with other foreign sponsors of Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s insufficient anti-corruption measures.

In line with the bill, the court is to be established no later than 12 months after the bill comes into force.

The court will handle criminal cases into corruption-related crimes, including those committed by officials.

The judges will be selected in an open competition, by the Supreme Qualification Board of Judges with the assistance of a panel of international experts.