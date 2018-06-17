Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Two Mexicans suffer minor injuries in Moscow taxi crash — embassy

World
June 17, 0:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Their health condition is stable

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Two Mexican citizens suffered minor injuries in a road accident near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow on Saturday as a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians, Mexico’s embassy in Russia wrote on its Twitter page.

"Regarding the accident in central Moscow, we inform that two female citizens of Mexico suffered minor injuries, their health condition is stable," the embassy said.

Mexican authorities have "got in contact with the injured (through the embassy in Russia - TASS) and are providing all necessary help and consular assistance to them," the country’s Foreign Ministry tweeted.

A source in emergencies services told TASS earlier that among those hurt in the road accident were two Mexicans, one Ukrainian and two Russians. "Two citizens of Mexico, one of Ukraine and two Russian citizens have been hospitalized after the road accident on Ilyinka Street," he said.

As reported earlier eight people have been hurt in a road accident near Gostiny Dvor in central Moscow as a taxi cab drove into a crowd of pedestrians. All injured have been taken to hospitals in Moscow for diagnostic procedures and health services delivery. The preliminary cause of the road accident is failure to control the vehicle. The driver has been detained and delivered to the local police office. An inspection is underway.

