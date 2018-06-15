Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Normandy Four presidential aides to meet in Paris on Monday

World
June 15, 21:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Surkov will continue to be in charge of issues of the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Aides to the leaders of the Normandy Four nations (Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine) will meet in Paris on Monday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin told TASS on Friday.

Russia's top diplomat says Normandy Four meeting was useful

"Aides to the Normandy Four leaders are to meet in Paris on Monday," he said, adding that Russia will be represented by Vladislav Surkov, who has recently been reappointed aide to the Russian president.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Surkov will continue to be in charge of issues of the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine.

After a ministerial meeting in the Normandy Four format on June 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said contacts would be continued at the level of presidential aides.

