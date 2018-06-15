US, China committed to full denuclearization of Korean Peninsula — US top diplomat

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said after his visit to Beijing on Thursday that the United States and China shared the commitment to full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

"Thanks to President Xi for hosting me. U.S. and China are firmly committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and facilitating a lasting and stable peace in the region," the US top diplomat wrote on his Twitter page.

Pompeo said he had "productive meeting with President Xi [Jingping], Politburo Member Yang [Jiechi], and Foreign Minister Wang Yi" to discuss "DPRK, trade, South China Sea, and a range of other issues."

"We are committed to a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China," the US diplomat said.

US Department of State Spokesperson Heather Nauert earlier said in a statement that Pompeo informed the Chinese leadership about "key outcomes" of US President Donald Trump’s June 12 Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. She said the US secretary of state "impressed on Chinese leaders the importance of full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council Resolutions related to North Korea."

Besides, Pompeo expressed US concerns "about the building and militarizing of outposts in the South China Sea." From Washington’s point of view, such actions "increase tensions, complicate and escalate disputes, endanger the free flow of trade, and undermine regional stability."

Pompeo also reaffirmed the US "commitment to ensure that the United States and China have a fair and balanced trade and investment relationship."

It was Pompeo’s first visit to China as the US Secretary of State. He arrived to Beijing from Seoul, where he met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss North Korea’s nuclear issue.