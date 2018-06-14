EU leaders plan to extend sanctions against Russia — source

BRUSSELS, June 14. /TASS/. European Union leaders plan to extend economic sanctions on Russia at the Brussels summit set to be held on June 28-29, a source in the European Council’s press service told TASS.

According to the source, the sanctions issue is not on the summit’s agenda, which, however, includes consequences of the Salisbury incident. EU leaders are expected to express political support for extending sanctions imposed on Russia over its unification with Crimea and the Ukrainian crisis, the source added.

The EU sanctions against Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which prohibit almost all business contacts with the peninsula and the issuance of visas to Crimeans, will expire on June 23. However, these sanctions are highly likely to be extended ahead of the EU summit.

On July 31, EU economic sanctions on Russia will also expire. They have been extended every six months and a decision on their new extension should be made in July. The EU considers these sanctions to be the most important so the upcoming summit is expected to send a political signal in this regard.