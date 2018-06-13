Russian Politics & Diplomacy
OPCW confirms use of sarin, chlorine in Syria on March 24-25, 2017

World
June 13, 21:25 UTC+3 THE HAGUE

The conclusions are based on separate witness testimony, epidemiological analysis and environmental samples, the OPCW noted

1 pages in this article

THE HAGUE, June 13. /TASS/. Two chemical weapons incidents involving sarin and chlorine very likely took place in Syria on March 24-25, 2017, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read also
Syria's UN envoy, Bashar Ja'afari

Syrian diplomat names those responsible for bringing chemical weapons to Syria

"The Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), confirmed in a report released today that sarin was very likely used as a chemical weapon in the south of Ltamenah, Syrian Arab Republic, on 24 March 2017," the statement reads, adding that "the FFM also concluded that chlorine was very likely used as a chemical weapon at Ltamenah Hospital and the surrounding area on March 25, 2017."

"The conclusions for the 24 March and 25 March incidents are based on separate witness testimony, epidemiological analysis and environmental samples," the OPCW noted. "The collection of information and material, interviewing witnesses, as well as analysis of samples required a longer period of time to draw conclusions," the statement adds.

The report on the incidents has been shared with states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention and transmitted to the United Nations Security Council through the UN secretary general.

Topics
Syrian conflict
