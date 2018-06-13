Russian military help restore school near Damascus

DAMASCUS, June 13. /TASS/. The destroyed school in the city of Yalda on the outskirts of Damascus will be restored with the help of humanitarian supplies delivered by the Russian military.

Metal pipes, almost 2 km of power cables and about 3 km of wire needed to restore electricity supply were brought to the town in several trucks.

"Humanitarian supplies have been delivered for the friendly Syrian people from the Russian Federation to restore social facilities there. Currently, the schools," said Colonel Sergei Gryaznov, deputy chief of the logistics support headquarters for the provision of humanitarian help of the Russian army in Syria.

The specified materials will be used to urgently restore the facilities. It is also planned to bring building materials, equipment and food, Gryaznov said.