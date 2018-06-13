Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ukrainian army shells LPR people’s militia positions four times in 24 hours

World
June 13, 7:16 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled people’s militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) four times over the past 24 hours, the LPR militia reported on Wednesday.

"The areas close to the inhabited community of Donetsky and Kalinovo, the villages of Logvinovo and Sokolniki came under fire," the Luganskinformtsentr news agency quotes the militia spokesman as saying.

According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle guns, anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Devastating photos from Guatemala's Volcano of Fire
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron
5
French president pays homage to Leningrad Siege victims
7
Opening ceremony for US embassy begins in Jerusalem
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants preparing provocation in Syria to initiate US attack — Russian Defense Ministry
2
US Department of Justice indicts five Russians for shipping jet fuel to Syria
3
New US sanctions will have no effect - Russia’s Foreign Ministry
4
About 25,000 people visit Moscow’s FIFA Fan Fest on opening day
5
Russia abides by international norms, never imposes its will on anyone - ambassador
6
Putin to take part in FIFA Congress, attend gala concert dedicated to 2018 World Cup
7
Trump says meeting with Kim Jong-un was 'very very good'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT