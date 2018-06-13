Ukrainian army shells LPR people’s militia positions four times in 24 hours

LUGANSK, June 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have shelled people’s militia positions in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) four times over the past 24 hours, the LPR militia reported on Wednesday.

"The areas close to the inhabited community of Donetsky and Kalinovo, the villages of Logvinovo and Sokolniki came under fire," the Luganskinformtsentr news agency quotes the militia spokesman as saying.

According to the LPR people’s militia, the Ukrainian military used 120mm and 82mm mortars, infantry combat vehicle guns, anti-tank grenade launchers, automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms.